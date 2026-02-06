Savant Capital LLC Acquires 7,512 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,391,000 after purchasing an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,104,000 after purchasing an additional 456,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 889,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,118,000 after purchasing an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE AON opened at $343.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $353.52.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Mizuho set a $398.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

