Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 359.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.