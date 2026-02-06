Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.
NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novagold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Novagold Resources by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 35.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.
The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.
