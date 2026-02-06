Savant Capital LLC Buys 26,896 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

