Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 9.1% increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HNNA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.03%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

