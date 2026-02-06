Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 129.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 249.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 9.8%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

