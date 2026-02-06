Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. Ralliant has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ralliant by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

Ralliant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Ralliant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.