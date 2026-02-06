Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ralliant by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Ralliant reported $0.69 EPS (beat by $0.02) and $555M revenue (beat consensus), showing slight organic growth and a sequential improvement. Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market note: Ralliant reportedly earned a relative strength rating upgrade and hit a technical benchmark—this can attract short‑term technical buyers. Ralliant earns relative strength rating upgrade; hits key benchmark
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outlook: Ralliant set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $2.1B–$2.2B (roughly in line with consensus revenue), indicating management still expects top‑line stability despite restructuring and investments. Ralliant outlines $2.1B–$2.2B 2026 revenue target
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Full call transcript and slide deck were released for investors to review management’s explanations and assumptions. Ralliant (RAL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Goodwill impairment and GAAP loss: The company recorded a $1.4B non‑cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment (largely from EA Elektro‑Automatik), producing a GAAP net loss of ~$1.4B (‑$12.10/share). That charge triggered the steep share decline. Ralliant Plunges on $1.4B Electric Vehicle Impairment Charge
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance shortfall on EPS: FY‑2026 EPS guidance (2.22–2.42) and Q1 guidance (0.460–0.520) are below Street EPS expectations, signaling near‑term profit pressure and likely weighing on valuation multiples. Ralliant FY2026 Guidance (press release / slide deck)
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk: Multiple law firms have launched investigations into whether Ralliant’s disclosures complied with securities laws after the impairment—raising the prospect of lawsuits or regulatory scrutiny. Johnson Fistel investor alert Holzer & Holzer investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Shares fell to an intra‑day all‑time low as investors sold after the impairment and loss disclosures. That price action can increase volatility and reduce investor confidence in the near term. Ralliant (RAL) Drops to All-Time Low on Hefty Losses
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
