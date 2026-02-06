Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.10% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reddit from $186.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.64.

RDDT opened at $152.99 on Friday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.72.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $12,167,656.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. This represents a 46.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 523,511 shares of company stock worth $114,237,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Reddit by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Reddit by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

