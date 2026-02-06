Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,543 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1079 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

