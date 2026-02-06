Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Doximity has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 150.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 136.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Doximity announced a $500 million share buyback authorization (about 8% of shares outstanding), a signal the board views the stock as undervalued and a potential support for the equity over time. RTT News

Doximity announced a $500 million share buyback authorization (about 8% of shares outstanding), a signal the board views the stock as undervalued and a potential support for the equity over time. Positive Sentiment: Operational engagement metrics were highlighted as strong: record workflow-product adoption (720,000 users QoQ jump) and 1M+ quarterly active prescribers; early AI products show user traction — positive for long‑term monetization. Business Wire

Operational engagement metrics were highlighted as strong: record workflow-product adoption (720,000 users QoQ jump) and 1M+ quarterly active prescribers; early AI products show user traction — positive for long‑term monetization. Positive Sentiment: Doximity was ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Platform for the fifth consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth workflows. 01net

Doximity was ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Platform for the fifth consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results: revenue $185.05M (+~10% YoY) and EPS $0.46, both slightly above consensus — beats were modest rather than transformative. Analysts are digging into key metrics for guidance implications. Benzinga

Q3 results: revenue $185.05M (+~10% YoY) and EPS $0.46, both slightly above consensus — beats were modest rather than transformative. Analysts are digging into key metrics for guidance implications. Neutral Sentiment: A full earnings/management transcript is available for deeper read on product cadence, sales dynamics, and AI roadmap for investors wanting color beyond the headlines. Seeking Alpha transcript

A full earnings/management transcript is available for deeper read on product cadence, sales dynamics, and AI roadmap for investors wanting color beyond the headlines. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered Q4 and FY2026 revenue guidance: Q4 $143.0M–$144.0M vs. consensus ~$150.2M and FY revenue guided slightly below consensus (~$642.5M–$643.5M vs. ~$645.3M). The softer outlook was the primary catalyst for a sharp after‑hours selloff. Business Wire guidance

Management lowered Q4 and FY2026 revenue guidance: Q4 $143.0M–$144.0M vs. consensus ~$150.2M and FY revenue guided slightly below consensus (~$642.5M–$643.5M vs. ~$645.3M). The softer outlook was the primary catalyst for a sharp after‑hours selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares plunged heavily after the print and guidance miss, reflecting investor sensitivity to near‑term growth deceleration despite buyback and solid engagement metrics. MSN market coverage

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

