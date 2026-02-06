Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 30.250- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 30.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $303.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.74.

NYSE CI opened at $283.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.Cigna Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 (vs. ~$7.88 est.) and revenue of $72.5B, driven by Evernorth and higher specialty volumes; results suggest healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 (vs. ~$7.88 est.) and revenue of $72.5B, driven by Evernorth and higher specialty volumes; results suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% hike), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Article Title

Dividend increase — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% hike), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: FTC settlement for Express Scripts — Cigna reached a settlement that requires PBM reforms and promises lower insulin costs; removes a legal overhang and could improve relations with payers and regulators. Article Title

FTC settlement for Express Scripts — Cigna reached a settlement that requires PBM reforms and promises lower insulin costs; removes a legal overhang and could improve relations with payers and regulators. Neutral Sentiment: Strong 2025 results — Cigna reported ~US$6B net income for 2025 and double‑digit revenue growth, reinforcing long‑term earnings trajectory but also highlighting scale-related complexity. Article Title

Strong 2025 results — Cigna reported ~US$6B net income for 2025 and double‑digit revenue growth, reinforcing long‑term earnings trajectory but also highlighting scale-related complexity. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance slightly below consensus and cost headwinds — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at about $30.25, a hair under Street estimates, and flagged continued medical-cost and margin pressure, which tempers the upside from the beat. Article Title

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

