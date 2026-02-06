BTIG Research Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $150.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Guggenheim raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Paylocity in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.11.

PCTY stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $123.71 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 363.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

