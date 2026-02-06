BTIG Research Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $150.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Guggenheim raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Paylocity in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PCTY
Paylocity Price Performance
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Paylocity
In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 363.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
More Paylocity News
Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paylocity delivered $1.85 EPS vs. ~$1.57 consensus and total revenue of $416.1M (up ~10.4% YoY), showing better-than-expected operating performance and margin strength. Paylocity Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow & buybacks — trailing 12‑month operating cash flow and free cash flow margins remain strong (28.3% and 23.6%), and the company repurchased $100M in Q2 (about 690k shares), totaling ~$600M repurchased since May 2024 — supports shareholder returns. Paylocity Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI commentary — management emphasized accelerating revenue growth drivers and AI enhancements on the earnings call that could support longer-term product differentiation. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full earnings slide deck and call transcript were posted for investor review (useful for deeper due diligence). Paylocity Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Soft guidance — Paylocity set FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.6B (below ~$1.7B consensus) and Q3 revenue guidance of $457.5M–$462.5M (vs. ~$483.8M consensus), triggering investor concern and short‑term pressure on the shares. Paylocity shares fall as strong Q2 results overshadowed by guidance concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance & valuation notes — UBS issued a hold and some coverage questioned near-term upside; at least one valuation piece suggests the stock may be below an intrinsic estimate (mixed implications for timing). Paylocity Receives a Hold from UBS
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.
In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.