UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from UBS Group’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financial performance: Underlying pre-tax profit rose to CHF 2.9bn (up 62% y/y), total revenues +10% and group invested assets exceeded CHF 7tn, supporting improved metrics (cost-income ~75%, RO CET1 11.9%).

Underlying pre-tax profit rose to CHF 2.9bn (up 62% y/y), total revenues +10% and group invested assets exceeded CHF 7tn, supporting improved metrics (cost-income ~75%, RO CET1 11.9%). Integration and cost program on track but still intense: Gross cost-savings ambition increased to CHF 13.5bn (CHF 500m incremental) with a 1.1x cost-to-achieve; however, final Swiss-book client migrations and ~CHF 2bn more integration spend in 2026 mean most net saves are weighted to H2 2026.

Gross cost-savings ambition increased to CHF 13.5bn (CHF 500m incremental) with a 1.1x cost-to-achieve; however, final Swiss-book client migrations and ~CHF 2bn more integration spend in 2026 mean most net saves are weighted to H2 2026. Capital returns and balance-sheet actions: Group CET1 ~14.4%, parent bank upstreamed ~CHF 9bn, ordinary dividend up 22% to $1.10, and management intends at least CHF 3bn of share buybacks in 2026 with scope to do more.

Group CET1 ~14.4%, parent bank upstreamed ~CHF 9bn, ordinary dividend up 22% to $1.10, and management intends at least CHF 3bn of share buybacks in 2026 with scope to do more. Diversified franchise momentum: Global Wealth Management (invested assets CHF 4.8tn; CHF 101bn NNA FY) and the Investment Bank (record 2025 revenues CHF 11.8bn) delivered strong growth and capital-light revenue expansion, reinforcing the firm’s diversified earnings base.

Global Wealth Management (invested assets CHF 4.8tn; CHF 101bn NNA FY) and the Investment Bank (record 2025 revenues CHF 11.8bn) delivered strong growth and capital-light revenue expansion, reinforcing the firm’s diversified earnings base. P&C net interest income headwinds and credit outlook: Personal & Corporate Banking NII fell (Q4 NII -10%), pre-tax profit down 5% in the quarter, and management expects quarterly credit loss expense in Switzerland of ~CHF 75m on average amid a challenging domestic outlook.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UBS Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,403,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,788,000 after purchasing an additional 928,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,449,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,262,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,999,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,978,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

