UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from UBS Group’s conference call:
- Strong 2025 financial performance: Underlying pre-tax profit rose to CHF 2.9bn (up 62% y/y), total revenues +10% and group invested assets exceeded CHF 7tn, supporting improved metrics (cost-income ~75%, RO CET1 11.9%).
- Integration and cost program on track but still intense: Gross cost-savings ambition increased to CHF 13.5bn (CHF 500m incremental) with a 1.1x cost-to-achieve; however, final Swiss-book client migrations and ~CHF 2bn more integration spend in 2026 mean most net saves are weighted to H2 2026.
- Capital returns and balance-sheet actions: Group CET1 ~14.4%, parent bank upstreamed ~CHF 9bn, ordinary dividend up 22% to $1.10, and management intends at least CHF 3bn of share buybacks in 2026 with scope to do more.
- Diversified franchise momentum: Global Wealth Management (invested assets CHF 4.8tn; CHF 101bn NNA FY) and the Investment Bank (record 2025 revenues CHF 11.8bn) delivered strong growth and capital-light revenue expansion, reinforcing the firm’s diversified earnings base.
- P&C net interest income headwinds and credit outlook: Personal & Corporate Banking NII fell (Q4 NII -10%), pre-tax profit down 5% in the quarter, and management expects quarterly credit loss expense in Switzerland of ~CHF 75m on average amid a challenging domestic outlook.
UBS Group stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 beat: UBS reported a Q4 earnings and revenue beat (EPS $0.37 vs. $0.25 est.; revenue $12.2B) and a large profit jump, showing concrete improvement in profitability and revenue growth that supports valuation. UBS published its fourth-quarter 2025 results
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: UBS announced a special dividend and a $3 billion buyback program, which is likely to support the share price and return excess capital to investors. UBS plans $3 billion buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory comments: Swiss regulator FINMA described proposed UBS-specific rules as “targeted and focused” and proportionate versus other jurisdictions — this reduces tail-risk uncertainty but does not eliminate potential capital constraints. Proposed UBS regulation targeted and focused, says Swiss banking supervisor
- Neutral Sentiment: Capital targets and disclosure: Management reiterated ambitious RoCET1 targets and filed detailed Q4 presentation materials — useful for medium‑term confidence but may require execution and time to translate to higher multiples. UBS: An Ambitious 18% RoCET1 Target For 2028
- Negative Sentiment: Wealth-management outflows: Continued client outflows in the US wealth-management business are drawing investor concern and have been cited explicitly as a reason for subdued shares despite the earnings beat. UBS shares remain subdued on wealth-management outflows, despite BofA backing
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious crypto stance disappointed some investors: Despite building digital-asset infrastructure and eyeing Bitcoin services, UBS signaled a cautious approach to crypto for now — investors interpreted the tone as less aggressive upside from a new revenue stream. UBS Reports Strong Profit Yet Stock Falls Over Cautious Crypto Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism on capital headwinds: At least one major analyst shop reiterated a sell/underweight stance citing regulatory capital uncertainties — that note amplifies downward pressure despite the operational beat. UBS Group AG: Solid Operational Beat but Regulatory Capital Headwinds Justify Maintained Sell Rating
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UBS Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,403,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,788,000 after purchasing an additional 928,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,449,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,262,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,999,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,978,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.
UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
