Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $480.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 145,159 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,476,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 286,803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 418,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

