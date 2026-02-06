Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $262.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.15. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $97.93 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,538,058.55. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $1,501,273.62. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 242,092 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,346.32. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock worth $81,277,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus — EPS $1.22 vs $1.12 est. and revenue $1.59B (up 23% YoY), showing healthy top-line momentum. Article Title

Q2 results beat consensus — EPS $1.22 vs $1.12 est. and revenue $1.59B (up 23% YoY), showing healthy top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (now ~$6.4B) and issued Q3 revenue guidance (~$1.7B), signaling confidence in enterprise demand and AI-driven spending. Article Title

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (now ~$6.4B) and issued Q3 revenue guidance (~$1.7B), signaling confidence in enterprise demand and AI-driven spending. Positive Sentiment: Company reports record cloud revenue and emphasizes AI integration and enterprise expansion, targeting 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 — a multi-year growth plan investors can model. Article Title

Company reports record cloud revenue and emphasizes AI integration and enterprise expansion, targeting 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 — a multi-year growth plan investors can model. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript provide detail on AI product roadmap and enterprise wins — useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate sentiment swing. Article Title

Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript provide detail on AI product roadmap and enterprise wins — useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate sentiment swing. Negative Sentiment: Market flagged deceleration in cloud growth expectations despite the beat, a key near-term risk for valuation multiples and analyst models. Article Title

Market flagged deceleration in cloud growth expectations despite the beat, a key near-term risk for valuation multiples and analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO among them), reflecting heightened uncertainty on AI monetization and growth pacing. Article Title

Analysts trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO among them), reflecting heightened uncertainty on AI monetization and growth pacing. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: co‑founders sold shares (~7,665 shares each), which amplified downward pressure amid an already cautious tape. Article Title

Insider selling disclosed: co‑founders sold shares (~7,665 shares each), which amplified downward pressure amid an already cautious tape. Negative Sentiment: Wider software sector weakness and renewed AI-related fears pressured cloud/software multiples today, dragging TEAM along with peers. Article Title

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.