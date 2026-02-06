BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $630.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.53.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.24. Strategy has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $1,207,404.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,857.36. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its Bitcoin-first strategy, updated a dividend framework to support shareholder distributions and continues to add to its treasury (now ~713,502 BTC), signalling commitment to the long-term plan. Strategy Updates Dividend Framework

Management reiterated its Bitcoin-first strategy, updated a dividend framework to support shareholder distributions and continues to add to its treasury (now ~713,502 BTC), signalling commitment to the long-term plan. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side analysts remain supportive (TD Cowen maintained a Buy), arguing strong liquidity and continued bitcoin accumulation justify upside over time — a counterbalance to short‑term volatility. TD Cowen Buy Rating on Strategy

Some sell‑side analysts remain supportive (TD Cowen maintained a Buy), arguing strong liquidity and continued bitcoin accumulation justify upside over time — a counterbalance to short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Core software revenue modestly beat estimates (Q4 revenues rose ~1.9% y/y to ~$123M), but the business unit is currently overshadowed by bitcoin-related P&L swings. Q4 Revenue Beat

Core software revenue modestly beat estimates (Q4 revenues rose ~1.9% y/y to ~$123M), but the business unit is currently overshadowed by bitcoin-related P&L swings. Negative Sentiment: Strategy reported massive Q4 markdowns tied to bitcoin — filings and press coverage cite a multibillion-dollar quarterly hit (reports show a ~$12.4B net loss; some outlets note a larger operating loss figure driven by unrealized BTC declines). That accounting loss is the main driver of today’s down move. Reuters: Strategy Quarterly Losses Widen

Strategy reported massive Q4 markdowns tied to bitcoin — filings and press coverage cite a multibillion-dollar quarterly hit (reports show a ~$12.4B net loss; some outlets note a larger operating loss figure driven by unrealized BTC declines). That accounting loss is the main driver of today’s down move. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s pullback below Strategy’s average cost (~$76k/BTC) leaves the company’s holdings underwater and has triggered steep share declines and a 52‑week low in the stock as investors price in leverage and potential downside risk. Yahoo: MSTR Stock Plunges

Bitcoin’s pullback below Strategy’s average cost (~$76k/BTC) leaves the company’s holdings underwater and has triggered steep share declines and a 52‑week low in the stock as investors price in leverage and potential downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators have cut targets and raised concerns about capital structure and the risk that prolonged BTC weakness forces asset sales; that skepticism amplifies downside even if the firm retains long‑term conviction. Blockonomi: Analyst Slashes Target

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

