Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,677 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.