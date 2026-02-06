JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $455.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.75.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $459.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.33 and a 200-day moving average of $447.98.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

