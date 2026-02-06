Lionsgate Studios’ (LION) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,061,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 201.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth $214,831,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Revenue and film performance surprised on the upside — Q3 revenue rose ~18% to $724M, with Motion Picture revenue up 35% driven by The Housemaid and Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and operating metrics came in above some Street forecasts.

Library revenue is healthy and growing — trailing 12‑month library revenue hit $1.05B (5th consecutive record quarter), supporting recurring licensing income. This strengthens the content monetization base.

Management is signaling a growth slate for FY27 — plans for roughly double the scripted TV episodes and a more robust tentpole movie lineup could lift future revenue and margin if execution continues.

Strategic tech hire — Lionsgate named Kathleen Grace as its first Chief AI Officer, indicating investment in production efficiencies, creative tooling and IP protection, which could improve margins over time.

Adjusted profit metrics look better than GAAP — adjusted OIBDA was reported at ~$85.3M while adjusted net income was modest; investors should watch the bridge between adjusted and GAAP results in the call transcript.

Investor materials and the full earnings call transcript provide more color on cost dynamics and programming cadence; review for guidance details and cadence of content spend.

GAAP loss and EPS miss — Lionsgate reported a net loss from continuing operations of $46.2M (loss per share $0.16) and EPS beat/miss confusion across outlets (reported ($0.07) vs. consensus about ($0.02)), which pressured sentiment despite top‑line strength.

Spin‑off and one‑time items weigh on comparability — Starz spin‑off and related accounting/one‑offs helped widen reported losses versus last year, complicating headline EPS comparisons.

Insider selling and compensation disclosures — recent filings show insider share sales and CEO pay details; persistent insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors.

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

