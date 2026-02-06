Defi App (HOME) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Defi App (HOME) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Defi App token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Defi App has a market capitalization of $92.60 million and $33.00 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Defi App has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Profile

Defi App was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,309,444,444 tokens. The official message board for Defi App is blog.defi.app. The official website for Defi App is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp.

Buying and Selling Defi App

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,309,444,444.35 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.02775839 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $31,780,331.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

