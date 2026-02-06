SouthState Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IWM stock opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.