iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 101,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.72 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

