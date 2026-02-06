Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

