Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, China Renaissance Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.66.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $331.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $269.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 36.21%. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q4: EPS and revenue beat expectations, Google Cloud grew ~48% y/y and annual revenue topped $400B — evidence that AI-driven monetization is already working. MarketBeat: Alphabet Crushes Earnings

Alphabet posted a strong Q4: EPS and revenue beat expectations, Google Cloud grew ~48% y/y and annual revenue topped $400B — evidence that AI-driven monetization is already working. Positive Sentiment: Gemini and AI traction metrics are rising (hundreds of millions of users and heavy API/token usage), supporting longer‑term growth and ad/search monetization. MarketBeat: Gemini adoption

Gemini and AI traction metrics are rising (hundreds of millions of users and heavy API/token usage), supporting longer‑term growth and ad/search monetization. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street largely remains bullish: multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform ratings after the quarter, signaling analyst conviction in the company’s AI and cloud roadmap. Analyst upgrades — Benzinga

Wall Street largely remains bullish: multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform ratings after the quarter, signaling analyst conviction in the company’s AI and cloud roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced a modest dividend (record March 9), a symbolic move but not material to valuation — it’s more of a shareholder-friendly signal than a gamechanger. Dividend announcement

Alphabet announced a modest dividend (record March 9), a symbolic move but not material to valuation — it’s more of a shareholder-friendly signal than a gamechanger. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet and other AI companies are paying large sums to content creators to promote AI products — strategic marketing spend that supports adoption but increases near‑term costs. CNBC: creator deals

Alphabet and other AI companies are paying large sums to content creators to promote AI products — strategic marketing spend that supports adoption but increases near‑term costs. Negative Sentiment: The big driver of today’s weakness: Alphabet warned it could spend $175–$185B in 2026 on AI/data‑center capex — far above expectations — triggering market concern about profit dilution, cash use and the scale of the AI buildout. MSN: capex ramp

The big driver of today’s weakness: Alphabet warned it could spend $175–$185B in 2026 on AI/data‑center capex — far above expectations — triggering market concern about profit dilution, cash use and the scale of the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Investor risk‑off around an AI “bubble” knocked Big Tech broadly (FactSet estimates >$1T wiped) and pressured Alphabet along with peers. The market reaction reflects macro and sentiment-driven selling, not company operational deterioration. CNBC: AI sell-off

Investor risk‑off around an AI “bubble” knocked Big Tech broadly (FactSet estimates >$1T wiped) and pressured Alphabet along with peers. The market reaction reflects macro and sentiment-driven selling, not company operational deterioration. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling and activist‑style filings (e.g., Michael Burry flagged wording/methodology updates) add short‑term headline risk and likely contributed to additional selling pressure. American Banking News: insider selling

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

