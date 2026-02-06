Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Vertiv by 13.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

