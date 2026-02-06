Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 28,988 Shares of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF $DUBS

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:DUBS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield. DUBS was launched on Jun 14, 2023 and is managed by Aptus Capital Advisors.

