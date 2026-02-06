Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $198.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $200.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.