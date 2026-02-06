ATS (TSE:ATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$760.65 million during the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

ATS Stock Down 2.6%

TSE ATS opened at C$40.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.60 and a beta of 0.67. ATS has a 52-week low of C$29.81 and a 52-week high of C$44.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

