ATS (TSE:ATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$760.65 million during the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.25%.
ATS Stock Down 2.6%
TSE ATS opened at C$40.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.60 and a beta of 0.67. ATS has a 52-week low of C$29.81 and a 52-week high of C$44.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Trump’s New Money Grid
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.