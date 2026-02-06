TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wedbush

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $12.43 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

