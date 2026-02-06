Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Stock Position Raised by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2,652.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

