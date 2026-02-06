Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 10,101 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $369.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.