Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43), reports. Loomis had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.19%.The company had revenue of $838.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.38 million.

Loomis Stock Performance

Shares of LOIMF stock remained flat at $42.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loomis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

Get Loomis alerts:

About Loomis

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (OTCMKTS: LOIMF) is a Swedish security company specializing in cash handling and secure logistics services. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company offers comprehensive solutions for the transportation, processing and management of banknotes, coins and other valuables. Its services are designed to support financial institutions, retailers, wholesalers and public sector organizations in maintaining secure and efficient cash operations.

The company’s core activities include cash-in-transit (CIT) operations, ATM servicing, cash processing at high-security vaults and end-to-end cash management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.