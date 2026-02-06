Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Yum China’s conference call:

Store growth and sales momentum: Yum China opened more than 1,700 net new stores in 2025 (>18,000 total) and expects to exceed 20,000 stores in 2026 , while same‑store sales were positive for three consecutive quarters and Q4 system sales grew 7%.

Yum China opened more than in 2025 (>18,000 total) and expects to exceed , while same‑store sales were positive for three consecutive quarters and Q4 system sales grew 7%. Profitability improvement: Full‑year operating profit rose 11% to $1.3B, OP margin expanded to 10.9% (highest since the U.S. listing excluding special items), Q4 operating profit grew 23%, and ROIC increased to 17.3%.

Full‑year operating profit rose 11% to $1.3B, OP margin expanded to (highest since the U.S. listing excluding special items), Q4 operating profit grew 23%, and ROIC increased to 17.3%. Strong shareholder returns: Management returned $1.5B in 2025, committed to $1.5B annually through 2026, raised the quarterly dividend by 21% and initiated a $460M repurchase for H1 2026, with plans to return ~100% of free cash flow from 2027 onward.

Management returned $1.5B in 2025, committed to $1.5B annually through 2026, raised the quarterly dividend by 21% and initiated a $460M repurchase for H1 2026, with plans to return ~100% of free cash flow from 2027 onward. Delivery mix and cost pressure: Delivery mix rose to ~53% in Q4, driving higher rider/labor costs; the company expects delivery mix to increase further in 2026 and warned of tougher Q1 margin comparisons and smaller commodity cost tailwinds.

Delivery mix rose to ~53% in Q4, driving higher rider/labor costs; the company expects delivery mix to increase further in 2026 and warned of tougher Q1 margin comparisons and smaller commodity cost tailwinds. New formats, modules and tech for growth: Management is scaling K‑Coffee (2,200 locations), expanding K‑Pro, piloting Gemini KFC/Pizza Hut side‑by‑side pairs and accelerating franchising (franchise mix of new openings rose to 36%), while deploying Gen AI (QSmart, Smart K) to boost efficiency and customer engagement.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. 286,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,598. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,731. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $165,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 915 shares in the company, valued at $50,453.10. This trade represents a 76.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,043,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 60.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $14,659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,509,000 after buying an additional 677,928 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

Yum China declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

