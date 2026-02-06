SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,258,000 after buying an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,389,000 after acquiring an additional 206,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after purchasing an additional 462,038 shares during the period.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $737.21 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $795.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.37 and its 200-day moving average is $627.51.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.19.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

