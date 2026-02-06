iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Lessened by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.73.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

