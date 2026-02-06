Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $76,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,052,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $205.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $205.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

