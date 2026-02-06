AMS Capital Ltda Sells 16,234 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

AMS Capital Ltda cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $689.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

