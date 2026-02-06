WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 51.30% and a net margin of 11.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. WEX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.80-4.000 EPS.
WEX Stock Up 3.1%
NYSE:WEX traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $180.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of WEX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $74,791.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,789.40. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,704,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEX by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,474,000 after acquiring an additional 69,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $93,289,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Key WEX News
Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue of $672.9M (up 5.7% YoY) and reported EPS of $4.11, with management calling out record revenue and sequential momentum; company also issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (17.25–17.85) above consensus and Q1 guidance roughly in line. WEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a ~$180 price target, noting WEX as an undervalued growth story supported by the Q4 beat and a conservative outlook. WEX Inc.: Undervalued Growth Story…
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate payments (virtual card and accounts‑payable solutions) showed traction and are offsetting uneven mobility/travel volumes — this mix shifts growth toward higher‑margin corporate products. WEX Sees Virtual Card and Accounts Payable Solutions Offset Flat Mobility
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms (e.g., William Blair) maintain a Hold citing limited near‑term catalysts despite solid cash generation; other shops remain constructive. This leaves room for divergence in investor reactions. Balanced Risk/Reward at WEX…
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: coverage pieces are weighing WEX’s steady returns and growth prospects against its multiples and limited short‑term catalysts; some investors view the stock as on the cheaper side of peers, others see constrained upside. Assessing WEX (WEX) Valuation…
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakened materially year‑over‑year and total liabilities increased, raising leverage and cash‑flow quality questions despite higher reported net income; these metrics are drawing scrutiny from some market participants. Wex Inc Releases Q4 2025 Earnings…
About WEX
WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.
Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.