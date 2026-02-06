Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 10,750 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $49,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

