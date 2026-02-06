Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 142.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%

MMC opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

