Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

OTCMKTS SAABY opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Saab has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of -0.19.

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

