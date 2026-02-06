Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.
Saab Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAABY opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Saab has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of -0.19.
Key Stories Impacting Saab
Here are the key news stories impacting Saab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Saab raised its medium‑term organic sales growth target to about 22% (from 18%) after reporting an operating profit above expectations — a clear sign of stronger demand and improved margins that supports revenue visibility. Saab raises medium-term sales growth target to 22%
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Saab reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter and showed solid ROE (13.23%) and net margin (~7.2%), supporting the upbeat guidance and the company’s premium valuation. Saab quarterly results
- Positive Sentiment: Product & program progress — Saab plans to fly a fighter‑sized unmanned demonstrator in 2027 ahead of Sweden’s next-generation fighter decision, which can strengthen its competitive position for future procurement and export opportunities. Saab to fly fighter-sized unmanned demonstrator in 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Delivery milestones for Gripen and broader defence tailwinds: reports highlight upcoming Gripen delivery milestones and Saab’s commentary on benefiting from rising defence spending — supportive for multi‑year cash flow and backlog visibility. Gripen delivery milestones loom for Saab
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic options: Saab floated the idea of a Gripen production hub in Canada if Ottawa chooses the platform — positive if realized but conditional on political procurement decisions. Saab floats Gripen production hub in Canada
- Negative Sentiment: Headline noise from unrelated arrests: multiple outlets are reporting the arrest/detention of Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab. These stories use the same surname and have created market confusion and headline-driven selling, but they are unrelated to Saab AB’s business, management, or finances. Investors should treat these as noise. Maduro’s alleged frontman Alex Saab reportedly detained in Caracas
Saab Company Profile
Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.
In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.
