Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Coursera’s conference call:

Coursera reported full-year revenue of $757 million (+9% YoY), record free cash flow of $78 million (+32% YoY), and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.4% (+240 bps), indicating stronger profitability and cash generation.

(+9% YoY), record free cash flow of (+32% YoY), and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to (+240 bps), indicating stronger profitability and cash generation. Management introduced a 15% Platform Fee on eligible new sales effective Jan 1, 2026 to fund AI-native platform investments and expects the fee to gradually lift gross margins starting in H2 2026 and more materially into 2027.

on eligible new sales effective Jan 1, 2026 to fund AI-native platform investments and expects the fee to gradually lift gross margins starting in H2 2026 and more materially into 2027. Coursera announced an agreement to combine with Udemy to create a larger skilling platform and is targeting $115 million of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months, though the transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals with timing uncertain.

of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months, though the transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals with timing uncertain. Consumer momentum strengthened—Coursera added over 29 million registered learners in 2025 (including a record 6.8 million in Q4), grew its catalog to >13,500 courses (+45% YoY), and saw consumer revenue rise to $132 million (+12% YoY) driven by subscriptions, geo-pricing, and localization.

registered learners in 2025 (including a record in Q4), grew its catalog to >13,500 courses (+45% YoY), and saw consumer revenue rise to (+12% YoY) driven by subscriptions, geo-pricing, and localization. Enterprise growth was softer with Q4 enterprise revenue of $65.4 million (+5% YoY) and net retention at 93%, and management expects only low-single-digit enterprise growth in 2026 with retention and expansion improvements likely to be gradual.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

