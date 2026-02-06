Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Bullish alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bullish

Bullish Stock Performance

Bullish stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Bullish has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $163,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bullish by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,529,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bullish by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bullish by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,846 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.