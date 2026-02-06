Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.
Bullish Stock Performance
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $163,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bullish by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,529,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bullish by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bullish by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,846 shares during the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Bullish
Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and trading activity grew materially year-over-year; management highlighted record revenue and product expansion (bitcoin options) that support longer‑term customer and fee growth. Bullish Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Liquidity metrics remain strong on the balance sheet (very high quick/current ratios), which reduces short‑term solvency risk and gives management flexibility to operate through volatility. Bullish releases January 2026 monthly metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider crypto-market commentary remains positive (several high‑profile voices and surveys projecting higher BTC prices), which is supportive for Bullish over a multi‑quarter horizon but doesn’t offset the immediate earnings reaction. ‘I’ve Never Been More Bullish on Crypto’: Balaji Srinivasan on Why Today’s Price Doesn’t Reflect What’s Coming
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry forecasts (e.g., Finder survey) and selective institutional buys into crypto-related stocks provide a tailwind for the sector, but the impact on Bullish depends on persistent volume and fee capture. Finder’s Latest Survey Predicts Bitcoin at $133K by End of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss: Bullish reported a GAAP loss and EPS of ($3.73) vs. consensus ~$0.16, driven by significant digital asset writedowns — this is the main catalyst for the negative share reaction and short‑term volatility. Bullish reports Q4 loss as bitcoin options trading grows, shares whipsaw after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted to the earnings-call detail and the magnitude of non‑cash writedowns; transcripts indicate the company is navigating price volatility that materially moves reported earnings. Bullish (BLSH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Bullish Company Profile
Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.
The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.
