Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 10,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $58.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.