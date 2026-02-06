KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from KKR & Co. Inc.’s conference call:

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR reported strong results with fee-related earnings of $1.08 per share , total operating earnings of $1.42 per share , and management fees up 24% YoY to $1.1B , driven by a diversified fee mix across private equity, real assets, and credit.

, , and management fees up , driven by a diversified fee mix across private equity, real assets, and credit. Fundraising was a firm record — $28B in Q4 and $129B for 2025 — and KKR has raised over $240B (≈80%) toward its $300B+ 2024–2026 target, led by a record $68B in credit flows and growing third‑party capital for Global Atlantic.

— and KKR has raised over toward its $300B+ 2024–2026 target, led by a record flows and growing third‑party capital for Global Atlantic. Investment momentum remains strong: total embedded gains hit a record ~$19B (up 19% YoY), gross monetizations were $2.7B in 2025 , the firm deployed $95B in 2025 and finished with $118B of dry powder to pursue dislocated opportunities.

(up 19% YoY), gross monetizations were , the firm deployed $95B in 2025 and finished with to pursue dislocated opportunities. Insurance/Global Atlantic dynamics may complicate near‑term reported results — Q4 insurance operating earnings were $268M but management says cash accounting omits marks (they estimate ~ $100M of additional mark gains), and accrued income expected to reach $300–$350M in 2026, reducing P&L comparability.

of additional mark gains), and accrued income expected to reach in 2026, reducing P&L comparability. Strategic M&A — KKR agreed to acquire Arctos for $1.4B (plus up to $550M earnout), which management says will be immediately accretive and form a new KKR Solutions vertical (sports, GP solutions, secondaries) targeting $100B+ AUM over time.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $155.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

More KKR & Co. Inc. News

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.