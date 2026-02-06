Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Insider Matthew Jeffs Acquires 20,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Jeffs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £15,200.

Arcontech Group Stock Down 1.4%

ARC opened at GBX 82.35 on Friday. Arcontech Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73 and a 12 month high of GBX 115. The company has a market cap of £11.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.72.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 2.77 EPS for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 EPS for the current year.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

