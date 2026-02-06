OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OMV has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMV will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

