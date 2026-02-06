Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,967 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 203,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $7,313,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $698,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,339.16. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $137.93 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

