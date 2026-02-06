ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 28,333 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,603,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,598,227.46. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $451,062.60.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $272,849.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,723 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.84.

On Friday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,541 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $288,943.83.

On Thursday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,654 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.35 per share, for a total transaction of $294,830.90.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 6.2%

ASA opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $78.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

