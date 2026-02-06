Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $36,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 440.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 60,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and metrics beat expectations (EPS $1.09 vs $1.06; revenue $1.31B) and Old Dominion highlighted pricing power; the company also raised the quarterly dividend to $0.29 — supportive for the stock. Earnings beat and dividend

Q4 earnings and metrics beat expectations (EPS $1.09 vs $1.06; revenue $1.31B) and Old Dominion highlighted pricing power; the company also raised the quarterly dividend to $0.29 — supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the quarter and at least one large bank (Morgan Stanley) materially boosted its target, helping drive intraday gains and positive momentum. Morgan Stanley hikes PT Analyst boosts

Several analysts raised price targets after the quarter and at least one large bank (Morgan Stanley) materially boosted its target, helping drive intraday gains and positive momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates are mixed in tone — many firms raised price targets but left ratings as Hold/Neutral or Underweight, so the net sell‑side view is heterogeneous. Analyst note summary

Analyst updates are mixed in tone — many firms raised price targets but left ratings as Hold/Neutral or Underweight, so the net sell‑side view is heterogeneous. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regional context: local economic headwinds in Virginia and slower growth forecasts for Hampton Roads could temper demand recovery in ODFL’s operating footprint. Regional economic outlook

Macro/regional context: local economic headwinds in Virginia and slower growth forecasts for Hampton Roads could temper demand recovery in ODFL’s operating footprint. Negative Sentiment: Volume and revenue weakness: revenue fell ~5.7% Y/Y and LTL tons per day dropped ~10.7% Y/Y; management gave a cautious Q1 revenue target of $1.25B–$1.30B — headwinds for growth expectations. Q1 guidance and volume weakness

Volume and revenue weakness: revenue fell ~5.7% Y/Y and LTL tons per day dropped ~10.7% Y/Y; management gave a cautious Q1 revenue target of $1.25B–$1.30B — headwinds for growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side actions were bearish or downgraded despite higher targets (e.g., Baird moved to Underperform; Wells Fargo maintained an Underweight) — adds downside-risk narratives for more cautious investors. Baird downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $209.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.